Global Net Lease still looking at acquisitions, refinancing loans

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) is focused on executing its business plan, including closing on accretive acquisitions and refinancing loans by taking advantage of historically low interest rates, said CEO James Nelson in a statement.

Points out that as of Dec. 31, 2019, 90% of its top 10 tenants are actual or implied investment grade.

Generates a significant portion of GNL's straight-line rent from sectors that GNL believes are in demand at the current time, such as distribution, or strategically important to consumer staple companies.

As of Dec. 31, 2019, only 5% of its portfolio is leased to retail tenants, while 46% is leased to industrial or distribution tenants.

GNL says it has ample liquidity to take advantage of attractive acquisition opportunities currently in the market.

The company is exploring options to refinance certain pieces of debt to take advantage of the dislocation in the markets.