Apple target, iPhone estimates trimmed on virus impact

Canaccord Genuity cuts Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) price target by $45 to $300 due to the coronavirus impact.

Analyst T. Michael Walkley expects "continued soft near-term results" with the impact lasting through at least Q3.

The analyst cuts his 2020 iPhone unit sales estimate from 202M to 168M and 2021 from 218M to 183M.

Canaccord maintains a Buy rating on Apple, citing the tailwind from the long-term 5G investment cycle. Apple has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.

Apple shares are down 0.3% pre-market to $246.

