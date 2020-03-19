Meet the "consumer hunker down" basket

Coronavirus developments have exploded in the U.S. over the last week and sent the stock market spiraling lower. However, investors are taking refuge in a number of consumer-facing companies seen performing well during the rough road ahead.
One-week share gainers in the consumer sector: Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) +480%, Waitr Holdings (NASDAQ:WTRH) +441%, United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) +77%, BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) +38%, American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) +35%, Fresh Del Monte (NYSE:FDP) +33%, Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) +17%, B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) +15%, Hormel (NYSE:HRL) +14%, Clorox (NYSE:CLX) +13%, Kellogg (NYSE:K) +12%, UPS (NYSE:UPS) +12%, Kroger (NYSE:KR) +11%, General Mills (NYSE:GIS) +9%.
