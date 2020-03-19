Meet the "consumer hunker down" basket

Coronavirus developments have exploded in the U.S. over the last week and sent the stock market spiraling lower. However, investors are taking refuge in a number of consumer-facing companies seen performing well during the rough road ahead.

One-week share gainers in the consumer sector: Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) +480% , Waitr Holdings (NASDAQ:WTRH) +441% , United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) +77% , BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) +38% , American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) +35%, Fresh Del Monte (NYSE:FDP) +33% , Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) +17% , B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) +15% , Hormel (NYSE:HRL) +14% , Clorox (NYSE:CLX) +13% , Kellogg (NYSE:K) +12% , UPS (NYSE:UPS) +12% , Kroger (NYSE:KR) +11% , General Mills (NYSE:GIS) +9% .