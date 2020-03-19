Seeking Alpha
Meet the "consumer hunker down" basket

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN)

Coronavirus developments have exploded in the U.S. over the last week and sent the stock market spiraling lower. However, investors are taking refuge in a number of consumer-facing companies seen performing well during the rough road ahead.

One-week share gainers in the consumer sector: Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN+480%, Waitr Holdings (NASDAQ:WTRH+441%, United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI+77%, BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ+38%, American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) +35%, Fresh Del Monte (NYSE:FDP+33%, Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON+17%, B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS+15%, Hormel (NYSE:HRL+14%, Clorox (NYSE:CLX+13%, Kellogg (NYSE:K+12%, UPS (NYSE:UPS+12%, Kroger (NYSE:KR+11%, General Mills (NYSE:GIS+9%.