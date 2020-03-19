Goldman Sachs BDC updates on borrowings, liquidity amid Covid-19 crisis

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) total borrowings of ~$815M as of March 18, 2020 are comprised of ~63% unsecured debt and ~37% secured debt.

GSBD has $795M of capital committed to its revolving credit facility from a syndicate of 11 banks, and has drawn only ~$300M of this amount as of March 18, 2020. By comparison, the company currently has unfunded commitments of $68M.

The supermajority of the senior secured loans in GSBD's portfolio benefit from significant amounts of subordinated capital, including equity, that ranks junior to its investments. This junior capital beneath its investments provides a substantial cushion to absorb losses of value in its portfolio companies.

The company expects to be prudent in the near term in making any additional investment commitments as it believes that liquidity is a very important strategic asset, particularly in times of stress and opportunity.

Portfolio has limited direct exposure to sectors that it believes will be most impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, including energy, leisure, travel and transportation.

The company continues to evaluate investment opportunities on a daily basis, and anticipate that the market volatility will give rise to potential widening of spreads and tightening of loan structures, which should benefit long-term investors.