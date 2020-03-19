Texas Instruments trimmed on demand risk

Bernstein cuts its Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) target from $120 to $100, citing the coronavirus impact.

Analyst Stacy Rasgon continues "to believe that the 2008 Global Financial Crisis is probably the best lens to view the current situation through."

The financial crisis led to a "massive demand stoppage."

Rasgon is uncertain if the coronavirus situation is more or less severe, but notes that it "seems to be happening quicker."

More actions: Bernstein trims Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) from $115 to $90 and NXP Semi (NASDAQ:NXPI) from $140 to $90. The firm has a Market-Perform rating on ADI and an Outperform rating on NXPI.

Bernstein maintains a Market-Perform rating for Texas Instruments. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.