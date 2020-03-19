New Endurant XD heavy-duty transmission

Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies, a 50/50 joint venture between Eaton (NYSE:ETN) and Cummins (NYSE:CMI), is expanding its Endurant automated transmission lineup with the introduction of the all-new Endurant XD series (available starting in 2021).

It's designed for on-highway applications with high gross combined weight ratings, such as double and triple trailer trucks, and severe-duty on/off highway applications like dump and logging trucks.

The series also has torque and horsepower capacity to cover all Class 8 North American engines, including the Cummins X15.