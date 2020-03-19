BioXcel on track to complete BXCL501 studies on time

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) says it has not seen any COVID-19-related changes in enrollment rates in its Phase 3 SERENITY I & II clinical trials evaluating BXCL501 for the treatment of agitation in schizophrenia patients. Topline data should be available mid-year.

BXCL501 is a sublingual thin film formulation of a sedative called dexmedetomidine, the active ingredient in Pfizer's Precedex, approved in the U.S. in 1999 as a short-term sedative and analgesic in critically ill or injured patients on mechanical ventilation in an ICU setting.