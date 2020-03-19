American Airlines loads up on cash ahead of travel dry spell

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) discloses that it entered into a credit pact for $1B senior secured delayed draw term loan credit facility for general corporate uses.
The company says it has ~$8.4B of total available liquidity, consisting of $4.2B in unrestricted cash and short-term investments, $3.2B in undrawn capacity under American's revolving credit facilities and $1.0B in undrawn capacity under the facility.
Shares of AAL are down 2.06% premarket to $11.41 and off 59% for the last month.