American Airlines loads up on cash ahead of travel dry spell

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) discloses that it entered into a credit pact for $1B senior secured delayed draw term loan credit facility for general corporate uses.

The company says it has ~$8.4B of total available liquidity, consisting of $4.2B in unrestricted cash and short-term investments, $3.2B in undrawn capacity under American's revolving credit facilities and $1.0B in undrawn capacity under the facility.

SEC Form 8-K