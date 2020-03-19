Armada Hoffler to defer three projects, two stay on schedule

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) will defer its previously announced Chronicle Mill, Southern Post, and Ten Tryon development projects until economic conditions stabilize.

Each of the projects were scheduled to begin during Q2 2020.

Both Summit Place and Wills Wharf remain on schedule for delivery in 2020 as previously disclosed with sufficient construction loan commitments to fund the remaining estimated costs to complete.

AHH also indefinitely suspends all capital markets activity through its ATM program.

Management expects to provide an update on its outlook and guidance for 2020 in conjunction with the release of Q1 earnings on April 30.