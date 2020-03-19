Roku loses bear after sell-off

Loop Capital Markets steps up to the Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) sidelines after the more than 50% pullback from a February peak, which put ROKU near the firm's $68 PT.
Analyst Alan Gould thinks Roku's platform revenue "will be less impacted by the coronavirus than most media companies," although advertising will decline.
Gould sees competitive pressure for ROKU on both the hardware and platform sides from larger companies.
Roku shares are down 0.4% pre-market to $67.22. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.
