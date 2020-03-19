Targa Resources cuts 2020 capex by a third, slashes dividend

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) says it is cutting its 2020 capital spending to $800M-$900M from its previously planned $1.2B-$1.3B, a 32% reduction at the midpoint, in reaction to significantly lower commodity prices.

The company says the vast majority of spending is for major ongoing growth capital projects where the capital already has been spent.

For 2021, Targa's preliminary estimate for net growth capital spending would be ~$200M.

The company also slashes its quarterly dividend to $0.10/share from $0.91, which it says will save $755M that will be used to reduce debt.

Targa's current available liquidity totals ~$2.4B, and it has no near-term maturities of its senior notes or credit facilities, with the earliest maturity in 2023.