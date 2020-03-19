German manufacturers' business expectations plunge

German manufacturers have suffered their biggest drop in business expectations in the 70-year history of industrial surveys, with overall morale sinking to the level of the 2009 recession, according to preliminary figures.

“The German economy is speeding into recession,” said Clemens Fuest, President of the Ifo institute, which published preliminary results of its monthly survey for March.

The overall business climate index for Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, sank to 87.7 from 96.0 in February.

Fuest said it marks the biggest drop since 1991 and brings the index to its lowest point since August 2009.

Ifo said in an optimistic scenario, the German economy would shrink by 1.5% this year if the industry is able to pick up production quickly once the virus is contained.