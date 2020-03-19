Aytu Bio expands distribution rights for COVID-19 test; shares up 21% premarket

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) has extended its distribution right to commercialize the clinically validated COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test.

The test has been licensed from L.B. Resources, Limited (a Hong Kong Corporation). The COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test delivers clinical results between 2 and 10 minutes at the point-of-care.

This amendment expands Aytu's commercial rights to distribute and commercialize the COVID-19 test in North America, including U.S., Canada and Mexico.

This point-of-care test has been validated in a 113 patient clinical trial and is CE marked.