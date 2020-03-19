Credit Suisse to the sidelines on Clorox

Credit Suisse drops Clorox (NYSE:CLX) to a Neutral rating from Outperform on a call tied to valuation.

"About 1/3rd of Clorox’s sales come from cleaning products including disinfecting wipes, bleach, bathroom & multi-purpose cleaners. Clorox is share leader in these categories. This is positive for the company today and into F21-22, but we think CLX shares are fairly valued," notes the firm.