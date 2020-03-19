Uber cuts spending, announces analyst call

Uber (NYSE:UBER) says it has cut nearly all marketing campaigns aimed at attracting new drivers to the platform.

The company is evaluating whether to follow rival Lyft in limiting the ability of new drivers to sign up.

Yesterday, Lyft announced that the hiring freeze would start immediately in New York, San Francisco, and other areas hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

In other Uber news, the company will host an analyst call today at 8:30 AM to discuss the coronavirus and company response. A live webcast will be available here.