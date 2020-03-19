Malaria drug may be effective treating Covid-19

A decades-old drug called chloroquine, used to treat malaria since 1944, may be useful in treating COVID-19 despite different etiologies (malaria is caused by a parasite, COVID-19 by a virus).

Doctors are optimistic since lab tests show chloroquine is effective in preventing and treating infection from the SARS virus, a close relative of SARS-CoV-2. Apparently, initial studies are encouraging.

Both the SARS and SARS-CoV-2 viruses have protein spikes on their surfaces that attach to receptors (also proteins) on the surface of cells in the body, the first step in the infection process. Chloroquine works by interfering with these receptors, making it more difficult for the viruses to attach.

Researchers in China found that treating patients with COVID-19-associated pneumonia with chloroquine could shorten hospital stay and improve outcomes.

