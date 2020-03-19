Spotlight on Boeing buybacks amid latest crisis

Questions are circling about Boeing's (NYSE:BA) financial (not aircraft) engineering after blowing $43.4B on share buybacks over the last six years.

In fact, Boeing's free cash flow for the last decade totaled $58.37B, of which 74% were spent on stock repurchases. It now faces dual crises including the 737 MAX and COVID-19.

Companies that get federal assistance in response to the coronavirus crisis should be prevented from buying back stock, Mark Cuban told CNBC yesterday. "Not a year from now. Not 20 years from now. Not ever."

Some history: Boeing stopped buying back shares in Q1 2009 - when its shares had plunged into the $35-range - and then started again in Q2 2013 when its shares rose to the $100-level.