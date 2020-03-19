Estee Lauder on watch after two-notch downgrade from JPMorgan

JPMorgan moves Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) straight to an Underweight rating from Overweight due to concerns on the coronavirus impact and the pulled guidance from the cosmetics company.

The firm says the duration of international travel restrictions, widespread store closures and the outlook for a global recession will negatively impact EL's sales for longer than anticipated.

"While we still appreciate EL’s unique position in prestige cosmetics, high ROE, and strong management team, we believe the stock narrative will remain negative along with headlines (absent of availability of a vaccine soon). From a fundamental perspective, we unfortunately do not expect a v-shaped recovery in sales, as consumer confidence to purchase luxury cosmetics or travel internationally will likely take time to inflect. While we think it is reasonable to assume that Asia Pacific will improve sequentially in Q4, EL’s sales growth will likely trail its long term algorithm until 2HFY21 (+LSDs organic growth in 1HFY21 given the tough comparisons of +14% globally in prior year) when global recession and unemployment impacts will likely abate."

JPMorgan lowers its FY20 EPS estimate to $5.05 from $5.70 and $5.64 consensus and FY21 EPS to $5.49 from $6.69 and $6.46 consensus.