$4T in losses - Dalio heads to CNBC

Continuing with its series of hedge-funders suffering major losses, CNBC has Ray Dalio on the air this morning.

He's changed his tune from the "cash-is-trash" comments he made while holding court at Davos earlier this year.

Dalio estimates $4T of corporate losses just in the U.S. from the pandemic, and calls on the Fed to hoover up any paper issued by the government to combat the crisis. Globally, he sees losses of about $12T.

Of yesterday's ghoulish CNBC appearance by Bill Ackman, Dalio says his fellow hedge funder's comments weren't of much use and might only incite panic.

Over the weekend, it was reported that Dalio's flagship fund at Bridgewater was down 20% this year. Dalio this morning says he's down 10%-20%.

