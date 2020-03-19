B. Riley sidelines semi names on demand risk

B. Riley downgrades ten semi stocks from Buy to Neutral due to the coronavirus-related demand risk.

Analyst Craig Ellis says he "underestimated" the pandemic's potential impact, which could now potentially turn into a "severe global recession."

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index has already dropped 35% from a peak last month, but Ellis says that "we can’t rule out a move toward, or to, the Great Recession’s -57% drop."

Downgrades: Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU), Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG), Axcelis (NASDAQ:ACLS), Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR), Microchip (NASDAQ:MCHP), ON Semi (NASDAQ:ON), Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC).

