Main Street invests in Classic H&G Holdings

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) completes a new portfolio investment to facilitate the minority recapitalization of Classic H&G Holdings, a provider of engineered packaging solutions for home & garden and fragrance & cosmetic industries.

Main Street, along with its co-investor, partnered with the company's existing owner and senior management to facilitate the transaction and provide growth capital, with Main Street funding $31.8M in a combination of first-lien, senior secured term debt, and a minority direct investment.

Class H&G's capital structure and liquidity position at closing included ~$3.0M of cash on its balance sheet and other contractual arrangements providing the company access to an additional $3.0M of equity support.

Main Street and its co-investors are also providing Classic H&G with a credit facility to support future growth initiatives and working capital needs.