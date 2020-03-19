Qiagen launches QIAstat-Dx test kit in Europe for detection of coronavirus

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) has obtained CE marking for its newly developed QIAstat-Dx Respiratory SARS-CoV-2 Panel test to be sold as an in vitro diagnostic (“IVD”) for the detection of SARS-CoV-2.

As the first syndromic testing solution in the European Union, the QIAstat-Dx test kit can differentiate coronavirus from 21 other serious respiratory infections in a single testing run of about one hour.

The newly approved panel includes assays targeting two genes used to detect the pathogen behind the disease.