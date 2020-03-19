OncoCyte launches new gene expression profile test

OncoCyte (NYSEMKT:OCX) has finished validating a new gene expression test, DetermaIO, that, it says, can predict responders and non-responders to checkpoint inhibitor therapy, adding that it can potentially be used to stratify patients in the more than 3,000 PD-1/PD-L1 ongoing clinical trials expected to recruit over 500K participants.

Specifically, the test determines if the tumor microenvironment is active ("hot") (favors clinical response) or inactive ("cold") (not likely to respond).

The testing service is currently available for research use within the biopharmaceutical and academic communities.