Capstead Mortgage estimates BV per share fell 10%-12%

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) estimates book value per common share fell 10%-12% since year-end, mostly due to increased market volatility that has contributed to lower interest rates, negatively affecting mortgage security pricing relative to interest rate swap valuations.

That would put current book value at about $7.70 per share vs. yesterday's close of $2.98. Shares are up 11% premarket to $3.31.

CMO expects Q1 core earnings to be at or above our recently announced first quarter dividend of 15 cents per common share.

The Fed's actions, including cutting the Fed Funds rate target range to 0%-0.25%, are "broadly supportive to the funding markets and to lower future funding costs," CMO said.