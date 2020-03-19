NGL Energy Partners affirms EBITDA outlook, to exit gas blending business

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) affirms its guidance for FY 2020 (ending March 31) adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations at $565M-$595M.

NGL says produced water transportation and disposal volumes on its systems have increased in March to a record 1.9M bbl/day, including 1.5M bbl/day in the Delaware Basin.

The company also reached an agreement to exit its Gas Blending business by March 31, which should reduce working capital indebtedness by at least $50M and further decrease earnings volatility going forward.

NGL also says it has "high graded" its FY 2021 planned capex budget to leverage off the significant infrastructure investment made during the past year and the current operating environment.