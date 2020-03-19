Nomura indicates Hilton isn't going to zero

Nomura Instinet analyst Harry Curtis issues a much better appraisal of the lodging sector than Bill Ackman fired off yesterday ("Hilton could go to zero").

"As fee-based business models, HLT and MAR have the wherewithal to survive most economic stresses. The stocks are down an average of 25% today (S&P down 5%) after their CEOs disclosed to the White House that occupancies will reach 10-15% in a matter of days, well below the 40-50% most on the Street were assuming. Both companies have ample cash on hand and in revolvers to weather this downturn for at least 24 months, and they have sources of incremental liquidity, if needed."

The two-year period is much longer than most healthcare experts will take to have a coronavirus vaccine in production.

Nomura still has Buy ratings on the hotel stocks with a long-term view on the potential of the other side of the outbreak.