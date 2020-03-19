Starboard knocks on eBay's doors again

Starboard Value isn't taking a break from applying pressure on the eBay's (NASDAQ:EBAY) board with a new letter blasted out. A couple of the key snippets are posted below.

"We have consistently expressed that our focus is on driving operational improvements in the core Marketplace business while pursuing a separation of StubHub and eBay Classifieds Group. While eBay has made progress on some of these initiatives, much work remains to be done and business trends in the core Marketplace business have continued on a downward trajectory."

"During our time as shareholders of eBay, it has become increasingly clear that the current Board has had difficulty making the critical decisions that the Company has needed, as evidenced by the delay in making a CEO change that seemed inevitable after sustained underperformance, acceptance of a subpar operating plan following an eight-month-long Operating Review, as well as the delay in the Strategic Review of eBay's non-core businesses."

"We are primarily focused on the CEO search process and the development of an improved operating plan. In our view, the CEO search process and the development of an improved operating plan are directly and inextricably linked."

"We strongly believe that eBay should be focused on identifying qualified external candidates in order to hire a new CEO that will bring a fresh perspective and energy to the Company after its prolonged underperformance. The new CEO must be capable of making sustainable improvements to the core Marketplace business that can drive profitable growth by focusing on eBay's strengths and competitive advantages."

Starboard holds more than 1% of eBay's shares.

EBAY -3.26% premarket to $30.28.

Source: Press Release