Oramed up 7% premarket on advancement of oral insulin

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) perks up 7% premarket on light volume on the heels of its initial End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA related to Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) data on oral insulin capsule ORMD-0801.

The company says the agency provided feedback on key issues related to drug product manufacture and supported the advancement to Phase 3 development.

It plans to meet again with the FDA to discuss a deeper analysis of the data, during which it expects to receive guidance on the design of the late-stage trial.