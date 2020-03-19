Ross Stores withdraws 1Q and FY2020 guidance due to COVID-19 impact

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) is withdrawing its 1Q20 and FY2020 sales and earnings guidance issued on March 3, 2020, as it has experienced a broad-based deceleration in sales trends over the past week from the continued spread of COVID-19 throughout the country and the mandatory closure of stores in certain markets.

Management is temporarily suspending the stock repurchase program and is drawing down $800M under its revolving credit facility to add to its cash balances.

In addition, the Company is currently reducing its capital expenditure and expense plans as well as aligning inventory positions with current sales trends in the business.

