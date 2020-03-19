Enerpac Tool Group suspends outlook for rest of year due to COVID-19

Enerpac Tool (NYSE:EPAC) reports Q2 results that miss estimates on the top and bottom line.

Core sales decreased 10% Y/Y, with product sales declining 4% and service sales declining 28%.

Reduction in Y/Y leverage (Net Debt to Adj. EBITDA), achieving 1.3x at the end of Q2, down from 2.1x year ago.

The Q2 impact of COVID-19 on sales and adjusted operating income was ~$2M and $1M, respectively (mostly from lower China product sales).

In addition, EPAC suspends outlook for rest of year due to COVID-19.

