HighPoint Resources to defer new planned D&C activity

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) says all drilling and completion activity currently in progress will be completed while all new planned activity will be deferred, as it seeks to preserve liquidity in the current market volatility.

The company sees no adverse effect to anticipated production volumes for H1, and it expects to generate positive free cash flow in 2020.

HighPoint says its hedge portfolio covers 90%-plus of anticipated 2020 oil volumes at $58/bbl WTI oil with a mark-to-market value of $225M based on current WTI strip prices.

The company also expects to reduce bank debt by ~$45M during Q1 and has no significant debt maturity before October 2022.