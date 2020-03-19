Fed boosts Treasury purchases, establishes swap lines with more central banks

Fed to boost Treasury purchases to $75B Thursday and Friday, up from $50B, with purchases being increased across the curve.

Treasurys gain, with 10-year yield down 9 basis points to 1.10%.

In another move, the Fed establishes temporary U.S. dollar liquidity arrangements (swap lines) with the Reserve Bank of Australia, the Banco Central do Brasil, the Danmarks Nationalbank (Denmark), the Bank of Korea, the Banco de Mexico, the Norges Bank (Norway), the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, and the Sveriges Rikesbank (Sweden).

These facilities, like those already established between the Federal Reserve and other central banks, are designed to help lessen strains in global U.S. dollar funding markets, thereby mitigating the effects of these strains on the supply of credit to households and businesses, both domestically and abroad.