Cassava Sciences +11% premarket on clinical updates

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) announces clinical updates and business progress across its product candidates under development.

In 2019, a Phase 2a clinical study showed that open-label treatment with PTI-125 twice-daily for 28 days significantly improved key biomarkers of neuroinflammation and neurodegeneration in patients with Alzheimer’s disease.

Top-line results from Phase 2b clinical study designed to evaluate safety, tolerability and drug effects of PTI-125 on biomarkers of disease are expected mid-year 2020. The primary endpoint is improvements in levels of biomarkers of disease from baseline to Day 28.

Cassava Sciences is planning to conduct a one-year, open-label extension study of PTI-125 in approx. 100 patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease.

SAVA's diagnostic program, now called SavaDx (formerly known as PTI-125Dx), is focused on detecting Alzheimer’s disease from a small sample of blood.

The Company is still developing proprietary antibodies and other detection systems for use with SavaDx. Cassava expects to run validation studies with SavaDx in H2 2020.

Also, in March 2020, NIH awarded the Company supplemental research funding in the amount of $374,000.