Dave & Buster's plays defense against KKR

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) adopts a poison pill after KKR (NYSE:KKR) boosted its stake to 8.3% earlier this month.

The poison pill sets up rights that are exercisable if a person or group becomes the beneficial owner of 15% or more of D&B's shares or 20% or more in the case of eligible passive institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's says the plan is not intended to deter offers that are fair and in best interests of holders.