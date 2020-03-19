Mnuchin makes a counteroffer

The Democratic House leadership last night proposed monthly cash payments of $2K to all adults and $1K to all children during the crisis. Appearing on TV this morning, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin offers $1K and $500, respectively (not positive if he's talking monthly, or a one-time payment). He says checks could be sent in as soon as three weeks.

As for taxes, folks will still have to file by April 15, but individuals can defer payments of up to $1M and corporations up to $10M for 90 days.

Talking airlines (AAL, DAL, UAL, LUV, ALK), Mnuchin suggests secured loans, and is unsure whether the government might take equity stakes.

Moving to oil, he says the feds probably ought to add $10B-$20B to the SPR at these low prices.