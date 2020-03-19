Uber 'well-positioned to weather this storm' - CEO

During an analyst call discussing the coronavirus impact, Uber (NYSE:UBER) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi says, "We are well-positioned to weather this storm and have ample liquidity."

The company has $10B of unrestricted cash and $1.5B committed for M&A.

Uber expects to have $6B in cash on hand at the end of the year with a $2B revolver.

The company has an abundance of drivers and is shifting drivers towards Eats deliveries. The company says ride-share users typically don't use Eats, but the food delivery side of the business has spiked in recent days.

Uber declined to update its guidance at this time, citing the fluidity of the situation.