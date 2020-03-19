Performance Food Group latest to pull guidance due to COVID-19

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) has pulled its full year 2020 outlook due to the deteriorating economic conditions related to the coronavirus, even as the performance through the beginning of March spoke to the company's ability to meet their previous guidance

"While the full impact of COVID-19 is currently unknown, we are confident that we have ample liquidity under our debt facilities even if conditions continue to worsen. Covenants under our bonds do not require us to maintain any liquidity or other financial metrics. We believe that our strong operating model will allow us to weather this disruption," George Holm, PFG Chairman, President & CEO said in the statement

"We will continue to take actions to mitigate the adverse effects to, and support, our partners and clients in the restaurant industry during these unfortunate times," he added

The move comes after PFGC shares have fallen 79% over the past month, while other suppliers like Sysco (NYSE:SYY), Chef's Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) and Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) have also declined

Source: Press Release