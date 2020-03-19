Ford suspends dividend, raises cash to ride out the outbreak

Ford (NYSE:F) announces a series of initiatives to further bolster the company's cash position amid the coronavirus health crisis and set it up to emerge strong on the other side of the current period of "acute" uncertainty.

Most notably, Ford is suspending its dividend.

The company also notified lenders that it will borrow the total unused amounts against two lines of credit of $15.4B to offset the temporary working capital impacts of the coronavirus-related production shutdowns and to preserve its financial flexibility.

Ford is also withdrawing the guidance it gave on February 4.

F -6.89% premarket to $4.19.

Source: Press Release