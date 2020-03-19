Square's share selloff sparks upgrade by BTIG

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer upgrades Square (NYSE:SQ) to Neutral from Sell, saying the stock is fairly valued after falling 54% in less than a month.

Removes $37 priced target after stock achieved that level. Square closed at $39.50 on Wednesday.

"While we could not have predicted the kind of shock that sparked SQ’s steep decline, we have for some time pointed to the company’s vulnerabilities — exposure to the small firms most exposed during an economic downturn and the extension of credit as a means of spurring growth and reducing churn — that had been dismissed as the stock’s valuation became increasingly lofty," Palmer wrote in a note to clients.

With Square now trading at ~21.6x consensus FY21 EV/EBITDA, Palmer wouldn't recommend selling or shorting the shares.

Palmer cuts FY20 and FY21 estimates to reflect the impact of coronavirus; cuts FY20 estimate to $4,1056M from $5,9497M and FY20 adjusted EBITDA estimate to $311.7M from $502.8M.

Palmer's Neutral recommendation comes in line with the Quant rating and is still more pessimistic than the Sell-Side average rating of Bullish (15 Very Bullish, 6 Bullish, 17 Neutral, 2 Bearish, 1 Very Bearish).