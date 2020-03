RDS.A, NRZ among premarket gainers

Waitr Holdings (NASDAQ:WTRH) +70% as few consumer stocks are performing well during the rough road ahead.

iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) +56% .

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) +52% on advancement of rapid coronavirus test.

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) +50% .

Blue Apron Holdings (NYSE:APRN) +34% as few consumer stocks are performing well during the rough road ahead.

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) +31% .

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) +23% on expanding distribution rights for COVID-19 test.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) +19% on positive SGX301 data.

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) +16% .

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) +14% .

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) +14% on insider share purchase.

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) +12% .

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) +11% .

Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.B) +11% .

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) +10% .

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) +15% .

Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE:HTZ) +12% .

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) +11% on clinical updates.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) +8% .

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) +7% as JV CoSara receives license for COVID-19 diagnostic.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) +7% .

Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.A) +7% .

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) +7% .

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) +7%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) +6% .