Celsion up 13% premarket on encouraging GEN-1 data

Thinly traded nano cap Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) is up 13% premarket on light volume in reaction to initial results from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, OVATION 2, evaluating IL-12 gene-mediated immunotherapy GEN-1, combined with standard-of-care neoadjuvant chemo (NACT), in patients with advanced or metastatic ovarian cancer. After NACT, participants undergo interval debulking surgery followed by three additional cycles of chemo.

Nine patients received GEN-1 (100 mg/m²) + NACT and six received NACT only. All 15 had successful resections of their tumors. 78% (n=7/9) of the GEN-1 cohort showed an R0 resection (margin-negative resection, meaning that no cancer cells are observed at the outer edge of surrounding tissue) compared to 50% (n=3/6) in the NACT-only cohort.

The overall response rate was similar in both groups (~80%).

Enrollment in the Phase 2 portion should begin in H2. Final progression-free data should be available 12 months after the completion of enrollment (probably 2022).