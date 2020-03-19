Tractor Supply to keep stores open

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) says all its stores are open and plan to remain open to support customers.

The company is making an investment to enhance customer service in store through additional store labor hours and increasing its inventory of animal feed and pet food.

"As the largest seller of bagged livestock and equine feed in the U.S., along with significant companion animal food sales, our customers view Tractor Supply as critical to feeding and caring for their animals and pets, just as the grocery store is to their families’ needs."

TSCO -0.29% premarket to $72.30.

Source: Press Release