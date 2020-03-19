FCAU, HLT among premarket losers

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) -16%.
Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) -17%.
InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) -15%.
Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) -15%.
Sasol (NYSE:SSL) -12%.
iBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO) -13%.
Barclays (NYSE:BCS) -10%.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) -9% after suspending production in North America.
Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) -8% amidst COVID-19 situation.
Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) -9% amidst COVID-19 situation.
Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) -11%.
MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) -8%.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/(NYSE:BUD) -7%.
Ford Motor (NYSE:F) -7% after closing U.S. facilities to stop the spread of coronavirus.
Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) -7%.
Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) -6% on equity offering.
AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) -6%.
MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) -6%.
Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) -6%.
Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) -6%.
British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) -5%.
Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) -5%.
NIO (NYSE:NIO) -5%.
Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) -5%.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEMKT:CLM) -5%.
ResMed (NYSE:RMD) -5%.