Seeking Alpha
On the Move

FCAU, HLT among premarket losers

|About: BioNTech SE (BNTX)|By: , SA News Editor

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) -16%.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) -17%.

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) -15%.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) -15%.

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) -12%.

iBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO) -13%.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) -10%.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU-9% after suspending production in North America.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT-8% amidst COVID-19 situation.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR-9% amidst COVID-19 situation.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) -11%.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA-8%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/(NYSE:BUD) -7%.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F-7% after closing U.S. facilities to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) -7%.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF-6% on equity offering.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) -6%.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) -6%.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) -6%.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) -6%.

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) -5%.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) -5%.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) -5%.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) -5%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEMKT:CLM) -5%.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) -5%.