Oil tanker rates slip from record highs but still above average - Reuters

Shippers say crude oil freight rates are easing off record highs as charterers balk at the nosebleed charges and await Saudi volume plans for April, Reuters reports.

At least nine VLCC provisional charters failed this week along with another five for Suezmax tankers, most of which were related to Saudi crude oil loadings, according to the report, which cites ship broker sources.

A surge in demand to ship the flood of crude oil unleashed by Saudi Arabia and OPEC sent freight rates soaring last week.

Rates along the Saudi to U.S. Gulf of Mexico route have dropped from above $300K/day last week to ~$170K/day, according to the latest ship broking data, but remain well above average.

VLCC rates along the Middle East to China route also cooled, falling to ~$210K/day from $265K on Monday.

Potentially relevant tickers include FRO, NAT, NNA, NM, NMM, TNK, TNP, TK, DSSI, ASC, SFL, DHT, EURN, INSW, GNK, SB, SBLK, STNG