Microsoft Teams adds 12M DAUs in a week

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Teams has passed 44M daily active users, up from 20M in November.

MSFT says DAUs grew 12M in the past week.

Competitor Slack (NYSE:WORK) announced last October that it had 12M DAUs.

This morning, Slack revealed in a filing that it added about 7K paid customers between February 1 and March 18.

Microsoft is updating Teams with additional features like custom backgrounds, which was already available and popular in Zoom Video's (NASDAQ:ZM) rival product.

The use of collaboration software products is rising as more workers operate from home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Microsoft shares are up 0.5% to $141.10. Slack shares are up 3.8% to $18.70, while Zoom gains 3.6% .

Post updated to include Slack's filing information.