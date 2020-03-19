Lennar pulls guidance as virus overshadows blockbuster Q1

Lennar (LEN) withdraws guidance as the uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 economic damage and its duration throws a pall over the homebuilder's better-than-expected fiscal Q1 earnings.

Lennar falls 4.2% in early trading.

With the near shutdown of large portions of the economy, the company is "managing the inflow, and especially the outflow, of cash to maintain a strong foundation," said Executive Chairman Stuart Miller.

Even before the coronavirus hit, the company has been focused on reducing land spend and land holdings "to grow cash flow and fortify our balance sheet," Miller said. "That strategy was well-timed and has positioned us well."

Fiscal Q1 net earnings of $398.5M, or $1.27 per share, jumped from $239.9M, or 74 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Per-share earnings crushed the average analyst estimate of 84 cents.

Deliveries for the quarter ended Feb. 29, 2020 increased 17% Y/Y to 10,321 homes; new orders of 12,376 homes rose 18% with new orders dollar value of $5.0B up 20%.

Q1 revenue of $4.51B exceeds the consensus of $4.13B and increased from $3.87B a year ago.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

