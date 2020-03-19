Europe urges streamers to limit service amid network pressure

The European Union is calling on streaming services including Netflix (NFLX +2.5% ) and YouTube (GOOG -2.3% , GOOGL -2.2% ) to scale back their offering in order to keep broadband networks from crashing.

In particular that includes offering videos in standard definition rather than high, to reduce bandwidth needs under a crush caused by multiple lockdowns on the continent.

European Commissioner Thierry Breton, one of those calling for standard def only, said last evening that he had spoken with Netflix chief Reed Hastings, and the two will speak again today.