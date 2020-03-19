Stocks' slide continues despite stimulus moves

Stocks open with more losses, even as the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank introduced fresh measures to protect the global economy from the impact of the coronavirus; Dow -3.2% , S&P 500 -2.3% , Nasdaq -0.9% .

The ECB added €750B to its QE program, bring its planned purchases for the year past €1T, and the Fed unveiled another facility to boost liquidity, aimed at money-market mutual funds, but central banks are under pressure to do more.

"The financial system is just showing so many points of stress that it's hard for any single measure to restore investor confidence," says State Street's Altaf Kassam. "When you have whole economies or whole populations shut down, it is going to have a massive economic effect and no one knows how long that will go on."

Investor sentiment also is hurt by higher than forecast jobless claims data, rising 70K for the week ending March 14 to 281K and serving as an early warning of much larger claims numbers to come.

European bourses have turned negative after earlier gains sparked by the ECB's new bond buying program, with U.K.'s FTSE -2.2% , Germany's DAX -1.6% and France's CAC -1.2% ; in Asia,

In the U.S., an early look at the S&P sectors shows financials ( -3.4% ), industrials ( -3.4% ) and materials ( -2.9% ) leading the losers while energy ( -0.9% ) is the only sector down less than 1% as WTI crude oil bounces +9.4% to $22.29/bbl.