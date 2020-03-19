Aperam to temporarily stop production at select European lines

Aperam (OTC:APEMY) to halt output temporarily at some of its European production lines, amid coronavirus outbreak.

Sign Up Measures introduced by several governments in terms of health and safety, hygiene and border closures "are heavily impairing our ability to continue receiving supplies and production," the company said in a statement.

Aperam shipped 1.722M mt of stainless and electrical steels last year from its production facilities in Europe and Brazil.

The company said that all its service centers will continue to work normally at the moment.