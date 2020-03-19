Roth downgrades Etsy after channel checks show slowdown

Roth Capital drops Etsy (ETSY -9.3% ) to a Neutral rating from Buy after the firm's channel channel checks suggest sellers are seeing sales and traffic slowdowns amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"We recently surveyed ~40+ sellers on ETSY (overweighting those with products that included 1,000+ reviews) as well as reviewing the seller forums, and have garnered a general consensus that sales and traffic have seen a significant negative impact due to the COVID-19 virus and potential lingering economic conditions. Based on our findings, we believe that ~60-75% of sellers have seen store traffic and sales slow in some manner," updates analyst Darren Aftahi.

"While difficult to quantify exactly, we have seen figures of ~50%-95% drops (both domestically and internationally) with some stores seeing orders effectively 'disappear' since the first week of March. While some sellers continue to see business as usual with steady trends in-store activity, we would like to call out many have plenty of supplies on hand but called out more uncertainty about 1-2 months from now," he adds.

Roth expects the uncertainty around Etsy to continue to linger if consumer spending habits continue to dry up, but is optimistic on ETSY's business in the long term after a period of seeing shares trade sideways is outlived. A new price target of $41 is assigned to Etsy vs. the average sell-side PT of $66.89.